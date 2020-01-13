Virginia Brasuk, born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on June 25 1934, died on January 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Married to the late Harry Brasuk. Mrs. Brasuk is survived by her two sons and their families. Ginny, as she was known to family and friends, loved to bake and was an avid gardener. Together with Harry, they could grow anything, and did. Almost every day you would find them in their garden, regardless of the weather. She and her husband had resided in Marietta, Georgia for 50 years, until relocating to Portland, Oregon to be near family. Private graveside services were held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Clarksburg, WV. www.davisweaverfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.