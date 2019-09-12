Alice Branscombe, of Marietta, Ga. passed away on September 4th, at the age of 98. She was born in Beacon, NY, February 6, 1921, was an RN serving in WWII, and later worked at Kennestone Hospital, and retired from the Ga. Public Health system. She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Paul Branscombe (1971) and is survived by her daughter Charlotte Koch (Wally); Son, Kenneth Branscombe (Weylene); and Daughter Nancy Ramentas (Bart). She has been a long-time member of the Susquehanna County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She has four granddaughters and six great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at the Daniel K. Regan funeral home in Montrose, Pa. on October 5th.
