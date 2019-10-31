Lila Ellen Brandt, 85, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29th, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday. November 2nd at 1PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins, Historic Marietta Chapel. Internment will follow the service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Ellen was born and raised in Atlanta, GA until her marriage on Christmas Eve, 1950. She became the wife of Raymond (Ray) Brandt and her adventure began. They left for Ohio the day after the wedding to being a new life in Columbus so that Ray could begin his studies at Ohio State University. They left Ohio in 1953 and settled back in Atlanta as Ray had secured a job at Lockheed. Ray's career there eventually led them to multiple moves across the United States and Hawaii, international travel, and living in Portugal for seven years. Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Ray; children Susan (Harry) Anderson, Michael (Glenda) Brandt; Gail (David) Oakes, grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott - deceased) Anderson Harper, Lauren (Paul) Anderson Humphreys, Matthew (Tifani) Brandt, Ashley (Will) Brandt Jarrel, Rebecca (Adam) Brandt Skelton and Brittany Oakes, great-grandchildren, Jack and Adam Brandt Humphreys, Landon, Kyleigh, and Emerson Brandt; Olivia and Addison Jarrel, and Reagan Skelton, sister, Jeanette Whitaker, brother-in-law Robert (Cindy) Brandt and sister-in-laws, Mickey Brandt, Joyce Brandt, and numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the wonderful staff of Signature Healthcare of Marietta (Kennesaw Ave) whose care, compassion, and love helped Ellen, Ray, and their children get through these past two and a half years and most recently, the compassionate service of Encompass Hospice. We thank you all. Up until the end, Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and in better days enjoyed home decorating, gardening, entertaining, and of course, shopping. She was a member of Little River Methodist Church in Woodstock, GA and was very appreciate of their visits, many cards and letters. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday, November 1st from 6pm to 8pm. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.