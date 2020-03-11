Raymond "Ray" H. Brandt Jr., 91, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ray is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ellen Brandt; his grandson by marriage, Scott Harper of Marietta; his sister, Barbara Whitacre of North Canton, OH; his brothers, Lowell Brandt and Galen Brandt, both of Winona, OH; and his brother-in-law, Joe Whitaker of Cumming, GA. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Columbarium at Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill with Reverend Dr. Gale Seibert officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m. in the Columbarium. Burial will follow in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park following the service. Born to the late Raymond H. Brandt Sr. and the late Edna McClintick Brandt on August 10, 1928 in Beaver County, PA, Ray was the eldest of four more siblings. Raymond and Edna soon moved to Winona, OH to raise their growing family. Ray joined the United States Navy in 1946 and served honorably for 3 years. He spent time in Norfolk, VA on the USS Tumult, a mine sweeper, and at Naval Air Station Atlanta. After completion of his military service, Ray returned to Atlanta to marry his sweetheart, Lila "Ellen" Cook on Christmas eve of 1950. They immediately returned to Ohio so that Ray could continue his studies at The Ohio State University. In 1953, Ray secured a job with Lockheed Georgia in Marietta where he stayed for almost 40 years until his retirement. Most of his time was spent as a Field Service Rep for the C-130 Hercules. His job took him all over the United States including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. His job also took him to many foreign countries including Portugal where he and Ellen lived for 7 years. Ray was a member of Little River United Methodist Church in Woodstock, GA and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by daughters, Susan (Harry) Anderson of Marietta and Gail (David) Oakes of Woodstock; son Michael (Glenda) Brandt of Dawsonville, GA; 6 grandchildren; 8 grandchildren including one on the way; brother, Robert (Cindy) Brandt of Winona, OH; sisters-in-law, Mickey Brandt of Winona, OH, Joyce Brandt of Alliance, OH, and Jeanette Cook Whitaker of Canton, GA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is being taken care of by Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill, 1861 Dallas Hwy. SW, Marietta, GA 30064.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
1861 Dallas Highway, SW
Marietta, GA 30064
4:00PM
1861 Dallas Highway, SW
Marietta, GA 30064
5:00PM
1861 Dallas Highway SW
Marietta, GA 30064
