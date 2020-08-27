Mrs. Inez P. Bramlett, age 100, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Bramlett was born in Lafayette, GA, on October 21, 1919, daughter of the late Thomas Watson Pettyjohn and Gussie Bell Strickland Pettyjohn. She had been a resident of Rome for the last several years, after growing up in Marietta, GA, living in several Georgia towns including Dalton, Athens, and Woodstock. Mrs. Bramlett was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ and was a housewife and homemaker. She loved to travel, was an excellent cook, enjoyed collecting recipes but mostly spending time with family. Mrs. Bramlett was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lamar Bramlett, on February 19, 2001, whom she married October 19, 1941. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Helen Pettyjohn, and Irene Stephens; three brothers, Watson Pettyjohn, James Pettyjohn and Ralph Pettyjohn, and a son-in-law, David Patterson. Mrs. Bramlett is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Rachel Patterson, and Rita and Steve Murdock, all of Rome; five grandchildren and their spouses, Angie and Kenneth Graves of Augusta, GA, Amanda and Darrell Edwards of Dalton, GA, Kendi and Chris Gilmore of Knoxville, TN, Shanna and Eric Johnson of Athens, GA, and Seth and Amy Murdock of Leesburg, VA. Eleven great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Bramlett will be Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Minister Michael Farris officiating. Private interment services will be Monday at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Mrs. Bramlett's family will receive friends Sunday afternoon at Salmon Funeral Home from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. In accordance with CDC guidelines social distancing practices will be followed. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will include her son-in-law, Steve Murdock along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Inez P. Bramlett.
Service information
3:00PM-4:00PM
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
4:00PM
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.