Mrs. Claudette Taylor Bramlett, age 76 of Ellijay, GA passed on Sunday April, 5th, 2020 at the Piedmont Mountainside Medical Center. She was born on October 16th, 1943 to her late parents Leamon and Minnie Henrietta (Whitmire) Taylor in Clayton, GA. Claudette was a devout life-long Baptist and epitomized Proverbs 31 as a devoted lover of her Lord Jesus, her husband, children, grandchildren and many friends. Mrs. Bramlett was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Lawton Taylor, Hoyt Taylor, Ervin Taylor, Melvin Taylor and Denver Taylor. Private family graveside services were held at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Billy Emmett and Rev. Norman Gibbs officiating. Mrs. Bramlett is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gayther Bramlett, Jr. of Ellijay, GA, daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and Bob Noland of Cartersville, GA, Wendy and Glenn Buck of Adairsville, GA, sons and daughters-in-law, Gayther and Sherri Bramlett, III of White, GA, Rev. John and Lori Bramlett of Ellijay, GA, grandchildren, Nacole Allen, Sean Lee, Haley Buck, Katie Buck, Logan Bramlett and Ella Bramlett, great grandchildren, Tristen Allen, Leah Allen, Brooklyn Allen, Riley Lee, Jaydin Lee, Colten Lee and Harper Lee, sisters and brother-in-law, Shelby and Frank Blackburn of Canton, GA, Waunette Sexton of Clayton, GA, brother, Allen Taylor and Lucy Jacobs of Clayton, GA. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Bramlett. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of the arrangements.
