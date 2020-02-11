Roy Garland Brady, 92, Acworth, Ga, passed away Tuesday, February 4. Mr. Brady born 1927 in Atlanta, Ga., a lifetime resident of metro Atlanta loved his Braves and frustrated with those Falcons. Mr. Brady joined the Navy during World War II serving as Seaman First Class onboard the USS Lexington during the occupation of Tokyo. His ship was the first aircraft carrier in Tokyo bay. He was proud to be a veteran. After the War, Mr. Brady went to work for Armour Co., later going to work for Lockheed Corp., moving to Marietta, Ga. and raising his family. Mr. Brady was a lifelong Presbyterian. Only seven years old when Roy lost his father, he and his siblings lived for several years at the Thornwell Presbyterian Home for Children. He was dedicated to the Presbyterian Church and loved singing in the choir. At 90 years he was still the best bass voice in the choir. He is survived by daughter Sharon, son-in-law Robert Burke, son Keith Brady, daughter-in-law Katie, daughter Judy, and son-in-law Bruce Clements. Grandchildren David Allen, Jason Brady, Jessica Gaddis, Laura Smith and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Chesley and Verna Brady, his first wife Carolyn Herrington and second wife Doris Arrington. A memorial service will be held at Acworth Presbyterian Church Saturday morning at 11:00, February 15 with Rev. Joe Brice officiating. Collins Funeral Home, 4947 N. Main St., Acworth, GA 30101 770.974.3133, www.collinsfuneralhome.org will be handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acworth Presbyterian Church 150th Anniversary Celebration or Thornwell Home for Children.
