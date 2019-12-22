Doris Arrington Brady, 89 of Acworth, Georgia passed away Thursday December 12, 2019. Mrs. Brady worked a lifetime in the food industry, 43 years with Armour and Co., 29 years with Samples Foods, primarily in sales positions. Doris was a lifelong member, elder and elder emeritus of Acworth Presbyterian Church. A Sunday School teacher for decades as well as guide, friend, and mentor to countless children and young people. Always ready to help, Doris gave material and spiritual support to many over the years. She loved cooking, gardening and was especially proud of her yard. Doris' favorite times were always around the holidays especially Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping and her annual church Christmas party. She is survived by her husband Roy Brady, son Michael Ross, daughter-in-law Linda and her beloved granddaughter Alyssa Ross. She was preceded in death by her parents Nuell and Effie Arrington and her first husband Billy Ross. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 28, 2019 at Acworth Presbyterian church with Reverend Greg Moore officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 at the Church. Collins Funeral Home 4947 North Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 770-974-3133, will be handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acworth Presbyterian Church 150th Anniversary Celebration. Online condolences may be express at www.collinsfuneralhome.org
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
4561 Church St
Acworth, GA 30101
11:00AM
4561 Church St
Acworth, GA 30101
