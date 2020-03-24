Mrs. Bobbie Holley Bradshaw age 90 of Thomaston Ga, died Sunday March 22, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice. Mrs. Bradshaw was born on December 24, 1929 in Opelika Al, to the late Roy Sylvester Holley and the late Annie Eliza Cumbaa Holley. She worked as a Bookkeeper for many years. Survivors include her son Mr. Cary Bradshaw of Union City Ga, brother Mr. Drew (Simone) Holley of Woodstock Ga, many nieces and nephews also survive. Due to the corona virus situation in our nation the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
