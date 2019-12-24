Ernest Edward Boyd, age 78 of Mableton, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Barber Cemetery in Mableton. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church. Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart whom he married late in life, Carol Valentine Boyd, and his son Robert Boyd. Surviving are sons Leon Boyd, Deon Boyd, Bruno Boyd, Jonathon Boyd, Eddie Boyd, David Messer, daughters Debra Sumner, Carol Peddar, Cheryl O'Bryan, Lori Morse, Lisa Morton, Shelly Martin, sister Emily Rogers, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
