Carol V. Boyd, age 79 of Mableton, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, September 19, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Barber Cemetery. A longtime resident of Cobb County, Mrs. Boyd was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She was a longterm employee of both Oxford Industries and McMaster-Carr. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart, whom she married late in life, Ed Boyd, son David Messer of Austell, daughters Lori (David) Morse of Smyrna, Lisa (Keith) Morton of Buchanan, Shelly (Kenny) Martin of Dallas, brothers Jerry (Cindy) Valentine of Newnan, Jack Valentine of Lakeland, FL, Butch (Barbara) Valentine of Maysville, grandchildren Ryan, Tori, David, Alicia, Katie, Steven, Jessie, and Stella, great-grandchildren Braelynn, Adeline, and Quinn. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
