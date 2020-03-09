Marshall "Pete" Anthony Bowlen, age 77 of Austell passed away March 3, 2020. Pete retired after 33 years from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He enjoyed spending time in the garden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Bowlen. Pete is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Bowlen; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Greg West; daughter, Karla Taylor; grandchildren, Tanya Hall, Kayle Emory and Nathaniel Taylor; great-grandchildren, Aiden Hall, Karter Emory and Addison Caccavale; sisters, Barbara Swancey, Betty Swearingen, Jeanette Snoddy; brother, Howard Bowlen. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
