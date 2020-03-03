Judith Grizzle Bowers, 75, of Acworth, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Thursday morning in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammy Adams, the Rev. Kyle Brown and the Rev. Mark Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A lifelong resident of Acworth, Judith was formerly employed by Coca Cola, Lockheed Georgia, and Aerojet. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and enjoyed antiquing during her retirement years. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Herman and Maezelle McCoy Grizzle and is survived by her children, Tessa (Marsha Johnson) Bowers of Canton and Joseph S. Bowers III of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Cassidy Bowers and Sophia Bowers, both of Marietta; sisters, Janie (Ray) Bendock of Acworth, Trudy (Mickey) Brown of Acworth, and Tracey (Richard) Weber of Cartersville; caregiver, Mike Phelan of Acworth; several nieces and nephews also survive. Online condolences may be expressed at www.collinsfuneralhome.org. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 and 6:00 until 8:00 on Wednesday at Collins Funeral Home 4947 North Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 770-974-3133.
