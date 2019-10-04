Born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert Lee and Beatrice (nee Douglas) Pickle, loving wife for fifty-six years of the late Chesley Lee Bowden, Jr., devoted mother of Cindy Lee Bowden Gentry of Jasper and Chesley Lee "Chip" Bowden, III of Atlanta, and dear sister of Robert Douglas Pickle (Rosemary) of St. Louis, Missouri. Barbara graduated from Knoxville High School in 1946 and from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She taught English at Tyson Junior High School in Knoxville and then served as Executive Director of the Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas. She and her husband Lee, thereafter were particularly active in civic and community affairs in Marietta, Georgia, where Lee was employed at Lockheed Martin Corporation, prior to their relocation to Jasper in retirement. At both Knoxville High School and UT Knoxville, Barbara served as an Honorary Army ROTC Sponsor. At UTK, she served as an Officer of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and of the Panhellenic Council and the Women's Student Government Association. There, she directed her Tri-Delta sisters to victory in both All-Sing and Carnicus competitions. In Marietta, Barbara was a Music Teacher at Allgood Elementary, The Walker School, and West Side Elementary where she became well known for her direction of the children in lavish annual Musical Reviews. At First Presbyterian Church she enjoyed many years of teaching Sunday School with her autoharp at the ready and a silly song to sing. Barbara and Lee retired to the Bent Tree Community in Jasper, GA in 1988 where they served on the Architectural Review Board, Lake and Wildlife Committee, and were ushers at Big Canoe Chapel. Her skillful piano interpretations of the Standards of the Great American Songbook and especially the works of George Shearing will be greatly missed along with her inability to tell a joke all the way through. Her laughter and joy will continue. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
