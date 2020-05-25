Elizabeth "Betty" Bourgon, 83, of Dallas, GA, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Austell, GA. Betty is survived by her son, one son Mike Watson (Kim) of Marietta, GA; six daughters, Karen Esancy (Braxton) of Lithia Springs, GA, Lisa Matthews (Mike) of Powder Springs, GA, Kim Dyar (Bobby) of Smyrna, GA, Pam Bowman of Smyrna, GA, Teresa Butler (David) of Powder Springs GA, Susan Stoker of Austell, GA; two sisters, Mary Adams of Umburger, TX, Helen Kleuskens of Canyon, TX; 15 grandchildren and 24 greatgrandchildren. Interment will be held at a later date at The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WellStar Tranquility Hospice or Disabled American Veterans at dav.org. All arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Powder Springs. (770)943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com
