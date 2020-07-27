Sarah Jane Bosch, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. She was born August 3, 1939 in Murphy, North Carolina. In 1959, she moved to Atlanta, GA, where she met and married the love of her life, Joel Osmani Bosch Lopez; he still resides in Marietta. Sarah worked for many years at Brawners Hospital and Crawford W. Long Hospital. While working at Sonoco Paper Products, she made partition samples, and she also worked in the deli at the Kroger Corporation. Sarah is survived by her husband, Joel; daughter, Bertha Garlene Bosch; sons and their wives, Joel Edward and Diane Bosch, and Joseph James and Tina Bosch; eight grandchildren, Ben, Will, Chelsea, Travis, Michael, Cynthia, Christy, and Steven; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
