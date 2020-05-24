Samuel Bonilla, age 80, of Powder Springs & Mexico City, passed away May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mariana Bonilla; and sons, Carlo Bonilla and Adan Bonilla. Samuel is survived by his children, Edgar Bonilla, David Bonilla, Mireya Bonilla, Sonia Bonilla, Hugo Bonilla, and Marco Bonilla; many beloved granddaughters and grandsons; and siblings, Juan Bonilla, Carmen Bonilla, Martha Bonilla, and Susanna Bonilla. Private family services will be held Wednesday, May 27th, 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. A visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to limit attendance to those on a guestlist.
