Samuel Bonilla

Samuel Bonilla, age 80, of Powder Springs & Mexico City, passed away May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mariana Bonilla; and sons, Carlo Bonilla and Adan Bonilla. Samuel is survived by his children, Edgar Bonilla, David Bonilla, Mireya Bonilla, Sonia Bonilla, Hugo Bonilla, and Marco Bonilla; many beloved granddaughters and grandsons; and siblings, Juan Bonilla, Carmen Bonilla, Martha Bonilla, and Susanna Bonilla. Private family services will be held Wednesday, May 27th, 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. A visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to limit attendance to those on a guestlist.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Bonilla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.