Emil Boassy, Emil Joseph Joseph Boassy, 90, of Marietta, GA died February 03, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on February 10, 2020 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
