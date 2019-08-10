Mrs. Deborah Jean Blissitt, 63, of Woodstock, GA passed away August 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late Jack and Jean Hammond. She is a graduate from Wheeler High School and attended Kennesaw University. Debbie poured her heart into her family and devoted herself to raising her 2 daughters. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Noonday Baptist Church, where she would often offer her services as a sign language interpreter during worship services. Debbie had a lot of friends, and no matter what she was going through, you could always find her with a smile on her face. She enjoyed photography, knitting, and has left behind many cherished keepsakes for her family to treasure for generations to come. Debbie's kind heart and outgoing presence will be missed by her family and many friends. She leaves behind her husband, Walter "Bud" Blissitt; daughters, Stefanie Theriault (Zackary) and Jacqueline Dubay (David); grandchildren, Aurora, Adalynn, Darrion, Gabriel and Aleczander; and brother, Shon and Tim Hammond. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00pm at Noonday Baptist Church, 4121 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Debbie to the Noonday Baptist Church Building Fund, 4121 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, https://www.noondaychurch.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.