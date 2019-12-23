John Blanchard, Frank John Frank Blanchard, 86, of Marietta, GA died December 19, 2019. Service will be held at 10:00am, on December 31, 2019 at Holy Fmaily Catholic Church. Arrangements by Woodstock Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 31
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
10:30AM-11:30AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3401 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
Dec 31
Committal Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00PM-2:30PM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Blvd
Canton, GA 30144
