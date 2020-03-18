William H. 'Bill' Blalock, 86, of Marietta, died Tuesday March 17th. The family will have private graveside rites at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Bill's family will arrange for a memorial service that will be announced at a future date. Bill was born and raised in Marietta and was the son of the late Clara Belle Conger and Robert Blalock. He attended Acworth High School and was a veteran serving in the US Airforce and retired from Lockheed-Martin as a fireman. Bill was a former longtime member of Maple Avenue United Methodist Church and current member of First Baptist Church Woodstock. Survivors include his wife Alice Durham Blalock; daughter, Jan Blalock Statham; son, William Michael Blalock; two sisters, Barbara Owens and Jackie Brown. Also, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Maple Avenue United Methodist Church 63 Maple Avenue Marietta, GA 30064 or to First Baptist Church Woodstock Highway 92 Woodstock, GA 30188.
