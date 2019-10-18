Joanne Blakley passed peacefully in the early morning hours of October 16, 2019. She left this world just as she lived it, with eloquence and grace beside her loving husband of 65 years. Joanne is best known for loving her husband Gene, working hard to keep their home up and running, taking care of her three children, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She will be remembered as stoic figure as a Military Officer's Wife, Part of the Kennesaw Mountain Shriner's Club and her ever growing family. A graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:30pm at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4-7pm at Marietta Funeral Home.
