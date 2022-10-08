Dorothy Fielder Blackwell, age 92 of Marietta, passed away peacefully October 7, 2022 into the loving arms of her Lord. She was a devoted Christian and active member of the Mount Paran North Church of God. In 2002, she became a licensed Christian Counselor and worked with Hope Ministries at Mount Paran North. Dorothy was born in Cochran, Georgia but lived most of her life in Marietta where she graduated from Marietta High School (1947). She worked as a switchboard operator at Southern Bell prior to marrying. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (1979) and a Masters in Education (1981) from West Georgia College where she started a scholarship for future educators. She followed her passion for education by teaching elementary school for Cobb County in Austell and East Cobb where she retired in 1985. In addition to teaching, she also practiced real estate at Northside Realty under managing broker, former Senator Johnny Isakson. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Stephen Edwin Blackwell of Marietta. She is survived by their son, John Blackwell (JoAnn Wycoff) and sister, Joyce White Bramlett of Toccoa. She is also survived by additional extended family members. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 12 in the Chapel at Mayes Ward--Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with Dr. Kirk Walters officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00--12:00. Interment will follow the service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
