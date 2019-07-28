Thomas Michael "Tommy" Black, age 75, of Taylorsville, Georgia passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Michael Abernathy and Rev. Glen Pittman officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. Black moved to Taylorsville in 2007 from Cartersville. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, having served two tours in Vietnam. Afterwards, he owned and operated T.M. Black Plumbing, Inc. in Marietta for the past 40 years. He was a 50 year member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 72, and he was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldog fan, and loved deep sea fishing. He was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Black Jr., and 2 siblings, Fred Black and Pat Black. Survivors include: wife of 52 years, Elaine M. Black; daughter, Tonya Black; son, Matt Black; granddaughter, Brisa Black; siblings, Penny Foote, Marianne Vespa, Jimmy, Billy, George and Pete Black; in-laws, Belva Daniel, and George, Michael, Jack, Rusty and Wiley McGarity; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.