Ronnie passed away at home after a long, hard fought battle with diabetes. He had accepted the Lord into his heart and passed away in peace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Dawn Black and his much-loved daughter, Bridgett. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Statham Black; son Ron Jr. and wife Shareka; grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Gabriella; and sister Debbie Alexander. Private graveside service in Griffin, Georgia.
