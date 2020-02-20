James Robert Black was the son of the late John & Juanita Black. He is survived by his wife Charlene Black, Son, Gary Black & his wife Angela, Daughter, Carey Black, 3 Grandchildren Jessica Black, Ashley Skibicki & her husband Robby, and Jake Black, A great-grandchild, Madison Skibicki. 3 Siblings, Linda Harris, Carolyn Kidd, & Billie Doster. Services will be held at Maple Avenue UMC, 63 Maple Ave, Marietta, GA 30064. Visitation is at 2 pm, & Memorial service at 3 PM.
