Elizabeth Haley Bivens, age 96 died in Rome, Georgia on March 18, 2020. Elizabeth was born to John and Maude McNeil on June 7, 1923 in Eagle Springs North Carolina. She graduated from Apex High School and completed business college in North Carolina. She moved to Marietta, Georgia and worked at Lockheed on Dobbins Air Force Base. After meeting James Lamar Haley, they married and lived in Marietta, Georgia for 20 years. Elizabeth worked alongside her husband at their business Dixie Drycleaners located on Roswell Street in Marietta. Like her mother, Elizabeth was a master seamstress. She made beautiful clothes for her family. She was an active member of Marietta First Baptist Church and her local garden club. The family moved to Canton Georgia in 1973 and later relocated in 1980 to Lake Arrowhead in Waleska, Georgia. Being athletic, Elizabeth became a passionate tennis player and member of the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA). Her many friends and tennis trophies are a testament to her love of the game. After her first husband died, she remarried to Dr. Edward Bivens. They lived in Decatur, Georgia for 10 years. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her sisters Lucille Green, Hilda Crawford, Johnsee McFadden and brother Byron McNeil. Elizabeth is survived by two children and two step sons. Daughter Anita Faith Melear and her husband Carl, Son James Lamar Haley Jr. and his wife Carole, son in law Jim and Kathey Bivens of Albemarle, North Carolina and Les and Junco Bivens of Colorado. Grandchildren Conner McNeil Melear, Jamie Ann Haley, and Abby Marie Haley also survive. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to DIGS Inc. DIGS is a non-profit organization that provides safe housing, work, and leisure opportunities for adults with developmental challenges. Please send donations to DIGS Inc. P.O. Box 1053 Rome, GA 30162-1053. We look forward to holding a celebration of her life with friends and family once all our lives return back to more normal. No graveside service is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.