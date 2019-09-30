Kathryn Bigliardi, age 73, passed away on August 31, 2019 after a lengthy struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. She is survived by her husband, Richard Bigliardi of Kennesaw, son Thomas Hobbs of Waxahachie TX, daughter Carolyn Creamer of Marietta, stepson Scott Bigliardi of Bluff City TN, stepdaughter Jennifer Bigliardi of Bristol TN, and stepgrandson Sabastian Dunn of Bristol TN. A memorial service and life celebration will be held on Wednesday October 2nd from 6PM to 9PM at the Southern Cremations and Funerals at Cheatham Hill. See www.southerncremations.com/obituaries/Kathryn--Juliet--Bigliardi?obId=7064502# for further information.
