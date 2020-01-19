James W. Biddy, 91, of Atlanta and Roswell, passed away January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Faye; daughter, Dianne and Terrell Floyd; son, Steve and Cindy Biddy; 3 stepchildren, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters. James was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Margaret Moss Biddy, son, David Biddy and grandchildren Jennifer and Eric Biddy. Funeral services will be 2 pm Tuesday in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins, Marietta Chapel with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Smyrna. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm Monday evening at the funeral home. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
