Chester Lamar Bice, age 82, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away July 22, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA with Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 1:30 pm. Mr. Bice was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Mrs. Geraldine Chandler Bice and two brothers Bobby Frank Bice of Clanton, AL and James Allen Bice of Prattville, AL. Born in Chilton County, Alabama, Mr. Bice lived in Powder Springs for the past 50 years. Mr. Bice was a longtime member of Macland Baptist Church in Powder Springs, GA and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Bice loved hunting, fishing, gardening and especially spending time with his loving family. Survivors include: 2 Children, Brenda Bice (John) Gwin, Chattanooga, TN and Gregory Allen (Kyle) Bice, Kennesaw, GA; 3 Grandchildren, LTJG John Gwin, III, San Diego, CA, Mary Chandler Gwin, Chapel Hill, NC and Shelby Leigh Bice, Washington, DC. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chester Bice's memory to Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
