Joyce Mitchell Bettis, 85, of Marietta passed away September 28, 2020. She was retired from Lockheed and attended Roswell Street Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn Bettis Smolinski and Beverly Bettis Reda; four grandchildren, Chad Kelley, Whitney Kelley Simpson, Matthew Reda-Tinker, Rachel Reda Bryan; three great grandchildren, Rylee and Addison Kelley and Maci Simpson. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, G. T. Bettis and son, Terry Lee Bettis. A graveside service will be Noon, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery in
Marietta. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00am to 11:45am at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Roswell Street Baptist Church. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel will be in charge of arrangements.
770 428-1511
