Betty Jean Berry, age 80, of Austell, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Alan Clayton and Rev. Justin Hayles officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs. A lifelong resident of Austell, GA, Mrs. Berry retired from the Cobb County School System after over 25 years of employment. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Powder Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ford Berry, in 2013. Survivors include: 2 Daughters, Terri (Alan) Clayton, Douglasville, GA and Sherry (Steve) Rush, Powder Springs, GA; Brother, Robert Ledford, Royston, GA; Sister, Margaret Cochran, Alabama; 7 Grandchildren, Jessica Mack, Jamie Heart, Amanda Martin, Chris Cantrell, Robbie Pressley, Jordan Clayton and Melissa Krick; 13 Great Grandchildren, many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins, and a loving caregiver, Cassie Karanovich. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
