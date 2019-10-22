FRED D. BENTLEY, SR., age 92 of Kennesaw, passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2019. The family will be receiving visitors at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on October 25th from 4:30-6:30 pm. A Memorial Service will be conducted at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta on October 26th, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to either Marietta Community Church or Kennesaw State University Archives & Bentley Rare Book Gallery. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
