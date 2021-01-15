William Dewey Bennett "Bill" passed away peacefully on Sunday January 10, 2021 surrounded by family at the age of 92 years old. He was born and raised in Lawrenceville, GA, Graduated from the University of Georgia in Education and received his Masters from Peabody College in Nashville, TN. While at the University of Georgia he was a member of ROTC and continued his military service until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the USA Air Force. Bill was a teacher, coach, and Administrator of Campbell High School, Nash Junior High School, Wills High School, and Glynn Academy High School. He retired as the Director of Georgia State and Federal Properties. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Ila Lee and William Dewey Bennett Sr., his sister Faye Robertson, and brother Bob Bennett. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Joan; son Billy and wife Wanda; daughter Beth Crumbley; sister Linda Adams and husband John; Grandchildren Dee (Lindsey); Andy (Kacie); Terry (Cristina); Brett (Jennifer); Callie Wynn (Clae); Great Grandchildren William, Elle, Allie, Sofia, Carlisle. The family will be receiving visitors at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA on Wednesday January 20, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm. A memorial service will be held January 21, 2021 at 11:00am at the Chapel at Carmichael Funeral Home for the family. A private Burial service for the family will be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Building Fund at 760 Hurt Road Smyrna, GA 30082.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.