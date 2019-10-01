Mary Helen Bennett, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Canton, GA. Mary Helen lived in Marietta, GA and is survived by her husband Cliff Bennett, Jr. of Marietta, GA. The photo above is Mary Helen as the young lady Cliff married 67 years ago. Mary Helen was born in Atlanta in 1935 to Roger and Grace Blythe and resided in the Grant Park area of the City. During World War II, her father worked for the automotive industry and was transferred to Michigan to assist in the war effort. The family moved back to Atlanta where Mary Helen graduated from Roosevelt High School. Mary Helen is also survived by her brother Gene Blythe (Sarah) of Fayetteville, GA, her sons Cliff Bennett III (Pam), Danny Bennett (Donna) and John Bennett (Melissa). She has eight grandchildren Andrea (Bennett) married to Justin Fuglio, Joshua Bennett (Amy), Ryan Bennett (Chelsey), Lindsay (Bennett) married to Corey Schmitt, Erin (Bennett) married to Santiago Sierra, Kaitlyn Bennett, Amber Bennett and Kiersten Bennett, and six great grandchildren Kaylee Fuglio, Kaleb Fuglio, Khloe Fuglio, Cole Bennett, Reese Bennett, and Rowan Bennett. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 noon in the Chapel - Thursday, October 3 at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066. The Reverend and family friend Steve Gillis will officiate the service. Visitors will be received - Wednesday, October 2, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Thursday, October 3, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Flowers are welcome at the Funeral Home Online condolences may be made to www.mariettafuneralhome.org
