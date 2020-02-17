Dorothy Bennett, Dorothy W. W. Bennett, 83, of Smyrna, GA died February 16, 2020. Service will be held at 11 am, on February 21, 2020 at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Smyrna First United Methodist Church
1315 Concord Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
