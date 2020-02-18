Dorothy Wadsworth Bennett of Smyrna, GA, entered into her Lord's House on February 16, 2020, while being surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Dot is preceded in death by her parents Samuel P. Wadsworth and Alice K. (Teats) Wadsworth, her brother Harry A. Wadsworth, first husband John A. Phoebus, second husband E. Donald (Don) Bennett and stepson Dr. Jesse Palmer. Dot leaves behind to cherish her memories daughters Sheila Brick (Ang), Janet Combee, stepdaughter Donna Wade, stepson Steve Bennett and stepdaughter-in-law Dorothy Palmer, grandchildren Michael Childers (Elizabeth), Jonathon Pass, stepgrandchildren Elizabeth Taormina (Steven), Jessica Johnson (Trent), greatgrandchildren Madison, Brooklyn, and Madelyn Childers and stepgrandchildren Jovi Nace, Saylor and Gracelyn Taormina. Dot was born July 13, 1936, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania. She has been a devoted Christian since she attended a Billy Graham Crusade when she was 15 years old and accepted the Lord as her Savior. Over the years, she has volunteered and served as a devout Methodist does, with a smile and an open heart. She was the Women's Society of Christian Service, now United Methodist Women, President from 1972-1973 and taught Sunday School at Eastland Road United Methodist Church while her children were young. She joined Smyrna First United Methodist Church in 1987, working as an adult Sunday School teacher and a Stephen Ministry leader and counselor, which she loved. Her biblical knowledge was extensive. She studied it her entire life either through daily reading, journaling, Disciple Class or the Walk to Emmaus. Her Bible is well worn and will be cherished forever. Dot had a 31-year career with BellSouth where she held many positions that were a first for women. We love the story of her and three other women who conspired to wear pants to work the next day, and they did, scandalous for the day. She truly enjoyed her job at BellSouth but her favorite job was being a grandparent. She adored her grandchildren and even more so her great-grandchildren. She considered them such a blessing. We, as her children, have been the truly blessed ones. To have her as a mother was wonderful, and we thank God for blessing us with her. She was the Best Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Spiritual Leader and Friend Ever! We will deeply miss you but rest easy in the fact that we will see you again soon. Until then, Love From All. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. The viewing is Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm, Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. She will lie in state Fri., Feb. 21, 2020, 10:00-11:00 am followed by the funeral, Smyrna First United Methodist Church, then burial at Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta, GA.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
11:00AM
1315 Concord Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
