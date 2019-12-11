Charlie Bennett, A. Charlie A. Bennett, 86, of Marietta, GA died December 07, 2019. Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on December 14, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Dec 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
2:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
