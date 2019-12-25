Mr. Ray C. Bell, 85, of Woodstock passed away December 24, 2019. Ray was born on December 1, 1934 to the late Sallie and Homer Bell in Rome, GA. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School. Ray enjoy a career as the owner of Mailing Systems of Georgia. He was very giving and showed that as a member of the Marietta Lions Club. Ray was a loving and loyal husband and father, and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very special part of his family and he will be deeply missed by those left behind. Surviving Ray are his beloved wife of 68 years, Lois Bell; son, Cliff Bell (Martha Ann); daughter, Lynn Wellham (Charles); 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Bill Bell and sister, Doris Abney. There will be a funeral service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 3:00pm at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ray to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
12:00PM
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
3:00PM
2549 Shorter Ave SW
Rome, GA 30165
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.