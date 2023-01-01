Martha Virginia Bell, age 96, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Private family interment will follow on Friday, January 6th at 11am at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Born in Oconee County (Farmington), Mrs. Bell lived most of her life in Cobb County. Her career included working at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta, John Hancock in Atlanta and Dunwoody, and Taxico in Smyrna. She was a longtime member of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Bell, in 1981, and a son, Martin Bell, in 2017. Survivors include: 2 Sons, Alan (Brenda) Bell, Powder Springs, GA, and Mark (Valarie) Bell, Powder Springs, GA; 8 Grandchildren, Erin Palmer, Joshua A. Bell MD, Micah J. Bell, Isaiah A. Bell, Joel M. Bell, Chris Bell, Jessica Reid, and Jennifer Bell; 10 Great Grandchildren, Ella Palmer, Aiden Palmer, Elisa Palmer, Nora Bell, Jack T. Bell, Macy Bell, Noah Bell, Lucas Bell, Mason Bell, Salem Bell, and 2 on the way. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha Bell's memory to Cobb Street Ministries (If flowers are preferred, the family asks that Hiram Flower Shop be used) . The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.