Carole Bell, Carole Higgins Higgins Bell, 75, of Marietta, GA died December 14, 2019. Service will be held at 2 pm, on December 19, 2019 at Hightower Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hightower Funeral Home.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
2:00PM
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.