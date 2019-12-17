Carole Bell, Carole Higgins Higgins Bell, 75, of Marietta, GA died December 14, 2019. Service will be held at 2 pm, on December 19, 2019 at Hightower Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hightower Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Georgia
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Dec 19
Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
2:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
