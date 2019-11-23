James Belk, James Murry Murry Belk, 90, of Powder Springs, GA died November 22, 2019. Service will be held at 1 pm, on November 25, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Nov 25
Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
1:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
