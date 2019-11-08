Mr. William Steve Beckham, age 70, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Mr. Beckham served in the US Army and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother James Harvey Beckham and his parents Madge Jenkins Beckham and Harvey Lee Beckham. He is survived by his wife Kathy B. Beckham, daughter Meredith (Joseph Ryan) Baker of Marietta, sister-in-laws Sherry Nadeau and Doris Beckham, and grandsons Elijah Bryan Baker and Jonah Oliver Baker. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org/waystogive. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday, November 11, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.