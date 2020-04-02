William Robert Beasley, age 79, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. Beasley graduated from Campbell High School in 1958 where he played on the 1958 Baseball State Championship Team. He was the first of the Beasley family to graduate from college at Georgia State in 1970. He was a self-made man, working in the coal industry for Randall Fuel Company in Atlanta, then retiring as President of James River Coal. Mr. Beasley was a longtime member of Fortified Hills Baptist Church, and most recently of McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church. He was also a member of "The Boys" Smyrna men's group that met every month. Survivors include: Wife of 60 years, Saundra L. Beasley; 2 Children, Monte (April) Beasley, Powder Springs, GA and Robin (Lee) Hill, Powder Springs, GA; 6 Grandchildren, Trey, Tanner, Preston, Ava, Dylan and Chase; 2 Great Grandchildren, Mally and Davis. Donations to www.stjude.org or www.atlantahumane.org.

