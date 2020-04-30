Opal June Hardin Bearden, 83, of Cartersville passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 30, 1936 in Bartow County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hardin and Clara Chitwood Hardin. She was also preceded in death by her sibling, Homer Wofford "Billy" Hardin, his wife Eumorhea Hardin, and her nephew, Homer Mitchell Hardin. Opal retired from First Brands in 2001. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and the matriarch of her large extended family. The Bearden family were members of the Oakland Heights Baptist Church for nearly 50 years where she taught women and children in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Wednesday evening programs. She conducted Good News Clubs in her home for Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years. Recently, Opal and Bob returned to become members of Center Baptist Church where they met 67 years ago. They celebrated 66 years of marriage on October 31, 2019. Survivors include her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Bearden; her children, Stephanie Bearden Moore and Julie Bearden Carver (Bryan); her grandchildren, Stephen Moore; Olivia, Sydney, and Ayden Carver; two sisters, Barbara Black (Wayne) and Patsy Howell (Randy) all of Cartersville; and a variety of nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 4-7pm at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Sunset Memory Gardens with the Reverend Joey Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Hospital or Center Baptist Church. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Opal Bearden; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post condolence messages.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
430 Cassville Road
CARTERSVILLE, GA 30120
2:00PM
790 Indian Mounds Road
CARTERSVILLE, GA 30120
