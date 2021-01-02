Vivian Beard, Vivian Beard, 78, of Marietta, GA died January 02, 2021. Service will be held at 10 am, on January 6, 2021 at St Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Jan 6
Service
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
10:00AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
4300 King Springs Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
