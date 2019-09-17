Stanley Clark Beard of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on September 4, at the age of 81. He was born in Augusta, Georgia, on July 27, 1938, to Lonnie and Lillie Clark Beard. Stan attended Richmond Academy in Augusta, graduated from the University of Georgia in 1961 and then entered the navy for 3 years as a lieutenant. Stan met his wife, Ellen, in Charleston and they were married July 6, 1964. They moved to Atlanta where Stan worked for the Southern Bell Company and then went to work for The Coca-Cola Company for 35 years. He received his MBA from Georgia State University in 1970. At The Coca-Cola Company, Stan worked in Market Research, International Accounts, and spent many years in the Fountain Sales Department. Stan and his family always lived in Atlanta except for 3 years spent in Cincinnati. Stan enjoyed sports, especially watching the Georgia Bulldog football team. He played on an ALTA team and his team won the city championship in 1985. He also enjoyed playing racquetball and golf. Stan was a member of the Eastminster Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder. Stan loved music and entertained his family and others with his singing. He had a keen wit and sense of humor and he made us laugh with his puns and jokes. He loved being with his family and they enjoyed many years vacationing together on Pawley's Island, South Carolina. Stan is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 55 years, and two children, Ellen Zimny (Daniel) of Woodstock, Georgia, and Clark Beard (Ruth) of Hendersonville, North Carolina. He has 5 wonderful grandchildren; Daniel Jr and Rebecca Zimny and Will, Mac and Maggie Beard. There will be a memorial service on September 21 at 2:00 pm at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3125 Sewell Mill Road, Marietta, Georgia, 30062, with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to the Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
