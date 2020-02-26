Ret. FAO Sidney Lenton Baxter FCFD, age 79, of Hiram, Georgia passed away February 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor Ken Wilbur officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
12:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
