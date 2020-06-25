Gloria Ann Twitty was born on October 1, 1934, in Gainesville, GA, to Elmer and Willie Twitty. Gloria spent her formative years in Chicopee's mill village with her family and spent her high school years in Gainesville. From there, Gloria attended Mercer University, where she met her future husband, Bob Baxter. During her time at Mercer, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree while also serving as the president of the Women's Student Government, among other honors. After earning their degrees, the two married and moved to Burlington, NC, Bob pastored City Lake Baptist Church in Burlington, while attending Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. During their time in Burlington, they had their first child, David. After Bob's graduation from Southeastern, the family moved to Mableton, GA, and soon after, Bob and Gloria had their second child, Carol. The move to Mableton began a lifetime of ministry at Mount Harmony Baptist Church-Bob as pastor and Gloria as a supportive wife, who served in numerous ministry roles. Over the years, she served as a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school worker, youth counselor, and camp cafeteria worker, to name a few. Also, Gloria established and led a vibrant women's ministry for many years at the church. Along with her work in the church and home, she worked as a paraprofessional at Harmony Leland Elementary School in Mableton. Gloria's writings reveal a woman who found her life's purpose in being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Bob and Gloria adored each other, and they filled their fifty-two-year marriage with love, laughs, tears, and deep friendship. In her writings, she spoke with pride in raising a physician, David, and a professional portrait artist, Carol. She worked hard to create a loving home environment, and she succeeded. As her grandchildren arrived, she relished her new role, and when the children complained that she was spoiling the grandchildren, she would retort, "That's why they call us 'grand'!" She also loved her great-grandchildren, of whom she had two, and they brought great joy to her late in life. When Bob died in 2008, Gloria grieved deeply, and this event coincided with her struggle with dementia. The last decade of her life was hard, but she remained largely cheerful and relied on her faith in the Lord Jesus. Gloria slipped into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, June 25th, and we celebrate the life she lived. She shared so much love with her family and with others. In fact, that is the most prominent descriptor of Gloria-love. She loved her husband, her family, her church, her world, and-most of all-her Lord, Jesus Christ. Gloria is survived by her sisters, Gayle Gill and Sandra Taylor; her children and their spouses, David Baxter and wife, Ann, Carol Baxter Kirby and husband, Ronald; her grandchildren and their spouses, Paul Kirby and wife, Brandy, Sarah Clawson and husband, Scott, Andrew Baxter and wife, Cathy, Matthew Baxter and wife, Hannah, and Lauren Baxter; and her great-grandchildren, Grayson Kirby and Kaylynn Clawson. She was predeceased by her brother, Peter Twitty; sister, Deborah Sosebee; and her husband, Bob Baxter. We look forward with hope to the day when we shall meet again in the presence of Christ. Private family services to be held. Interment, Mt. Harmony Baptist Cemetery.
