Donna Jean Bishop Baxter, 92 of Marietta, passed away June 17, 2020. Mrs. Baxter is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Baxter Ellis; sons, Billy Baxter (Kim) and Bobby Baxter (Nan); grandchildren, Derreck Baxter (Kyla), Katie and Janie Baxter; great grandchildren, Brynlee, Bradley, Autrey and Addison Baxter; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil F. Baxter. Mrs. Baxter was born and raised in Marietta, graduated from Marietta High School, and a lifelong member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Marietta. Funeral services will be at 11:00am Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church, burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Friday at Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Chapel, Marietta. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Baxter requested donations be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund. www.mayeswarddobbins 770 428-1511
